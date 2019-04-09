Princess Eugenie's gorgeous Whistles dress is selling out fast – and we can see why There's only one size left – sob

Princess Eugenie travelled to Vienna to speak at an important anti-slavery conference on Monday – and she relied on her favourite UK brand for her outfit, unsurprisingly. The newlywed chose a trendy zebra-stripe dress from Whistles, which is selling out quickly! The 'Animal Devore Francine Dress' is reduced from £270 to £195 in the store's online sale, and is currently only available in a size six. After Eugenie shared a photograph from the overseas event on her Instagram page, fans were quick to comment on her campaign work as well as her outfit.

"Thank you for doing this – and your outfit and hair are absolutely perfect!" one wrote, while another added: "So beautiful, elegant and real." Eugenie gave a passionate speech at the conference, and shared some photographs of her address on her Instagram page.

"It was fantastic to have the opportunity to speak at the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) 19th Alliance against Trafficking in Persons Conference," she wrote. "57 OSCE participating States and 11 Partners for co-operation from Europe, Central Asia, and North America have come together to examine how technology can be leveraged in order to support survivors and to break the cycle of human trafficking."

The Princess is known to be a big fan of Whistles, and has been photographed wearing the brand on a number of occasions. Her favourite pieces include the Belize Print Dobby dress, which she often styles with knee-high boots, and a nautical striped midi which she first wore to The Queen's 90th birthday celebrations. These royals know how to recycle!

