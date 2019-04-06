Princess Beatrice steps out for rare royal engagement – wearing sister Eugenie's favourite accessory Looking gorgeous!

Princess Beatrice was back in the UK for a special royal engagement on Friday – she made an important visit to to the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, as the organisation's patron. It's a cause that's particularly close to the Princess' heart, as she has the condition herself and has spoken passionately about it in the past. For the occasion, she chose to wear a chic grey trench coat and a hair accessory that looks mighty similar to Princess Eugenie's favourite leather headband – it seems that Beatrice has taken some inspiration from her little sister's wardrobe!

Prince Andrew shared some photos from the event on Twitter

On closer inspection, it seems the Princesses' bandeaus are a little different. Eugenie wore a similar leather-look headband for her visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital with her husband Jack Brooksbank and father the Duke of York. Both Princesses chose to wear their hair loose with the accessory, using it to keep their locks away from their face – in fact, it's one of the most popular royal trends of 2019, with the Duchess of Cambridge also known to be a big fan of the look.

During Friday's engagement, Beatrice met with children with dyslexia who are being supported by the charity – which she in fact benefited from herself when she was a child. One little girl, Pearl, said after meeting Beatrice: "I was so excited to meet a Princess. She was really nice and told me that my dyslexia means I think differently in a way that can be very useful." Later, the royal visited Helen Arkell, aged 98, who founded the dyslexia charity in 1971.

Eugenie also wore the headband recently

Later on Friday, Beatrice was also spotted heading out for dinner with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who she has made a number of love-up appearances with since going official with their relationship. The pictures, published in the Daily Mail, show she changed outfits for her date night, choosing a pretty feather-print dress, grey overcoat and a gorgeous pair of embroidered Gucci loafers. We're not jealous at all!

