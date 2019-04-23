Queen Letizia stuns in lilac and snakeskin at Spanish award ceremony She's one of the most stylish royals around

When it comes to style, Queen Letizia just never gets it wrong. In fact, we'd argue she is one of the best-dressed members of the royals around and if her latest outfit is anything to go by, she could even be the very best. Stepping out alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, the mother-of-two looked incredible in a two-tone lilac outfit. The couple were attending the Miguel de Cervantes awards in Alcala de Henares.

Wearing a gorgeous pencil dress with a matching overcoat, the designs featured beautiful details. The dress had a gorgeous rich purple ribbon which tied around the waist and the coat had upturned sleeves in the same fabric. Bringing the look together, Queen Letizia opted to wear glittering chandelier earrings, eye-catching snakeskin stilettos and carried a matching clutch bag. Continuing on the theme of glamour, her makeup was flawless just like her outfit. Her hair was worn down and blow dried into a sleek bob. She opted for her staple brown smokey eyes, her skin was lightly tanned and she finished with a swipe of rose lipstick to enhance her natural colour.

A stylish week indeed, the queen was also seen looking stunning on Easter Day alongside her family on the island of Mallorca. The 46-year-old opted for a navy floral dress by Spanish fashion house, Massimo Dutti. Not one to shy away from flying the flag of Spanish designers she can often be seen in clothes from Spanish brands like Zara, Mango and Lorenzo Caprile. Many of her fans praise her for her ability to mix high street pieces with high end designers flawlessly and we can't argue with that.