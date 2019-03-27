Queen Letizia changes from Zara co-ord to striking cocktail dress for final Argentina event Best royal tour wardrobe yet?

Queen Letizia of Spain made sure she finalised her royal visit to Argentina with a fashion showstopper – how gorgeous is her strapless cocktail dress? Letizia and her husband King Felipe hosted a reception at the Four Seasons Hotel for the final night of their tour, in order to thank their hosts, so of course the occasion called for an incredible outfit. The designer of the dress is unknown, though some royal fans believe it to be Spanish fashion house Delpozo, since it has a similar aesthetic to a dress Letizia wore from the designer in 2017. It would certainly make sense, since Her Majesty has been wearing all her favourite Spanish and South American brands during the trip.

Letizia teamed her fitted dress with some enviable designer accessories, too, with a Bottega Veneta 'Knot' clutch bag, £1260, and Manolo Blahnik 'Gotrianc' slingback heels, £625. She wore her hair in a sleek low chignon and kept her makeup glowy as ever – we reckon she's even added a little gleam to her collarbones and shoulders.

Earlier that day, the Spanish royal proved she can nail daytime dressing as easily as eveningwear – opting for a bold Zara co-ord set with quirky asymmetric hems. The chic tangerine outfit consisted of a long asymmetric top, £69.99, and matching 'side vent' trousers, £39.99. In fact, the pair actually look very similar to Victoria Beckham's split hem trousers, which cost upwards of £575.

Letizia is a big fan of Zara, like the rest of us, and has often championed the Spanish high street brand during official appearances. She unsurprisingly caused a sell out in January after she wore a snake-print midi skirt from the store, worn with chic knee-high boots and a roll neck jumper. Better hurry if you fancy stealing her regal style once more, then – we'll race you to the tills…

