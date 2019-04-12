Queen Letizia just wore one of the key spring fashion trends for 2019 Now this is a stylish get-up…

If you follow the catwalk shows, you'll know that head-to-toe beige is one of the key fashion trends for spring summer 2019. From the Balmain SS19 show to Max Mara, Jil Sander and even Riccardo Tisci for Burberry, the tonal looks were everywhere. Queen Letizia of Spain must keep up with the trends because for an outing on Thursday in Lerma, Spain, she looked like she had just stepped off a runway in Paris.

There's no denying that the Spanish monarch always serves up exceptional looks, but this one could have been straight from a trend report in Vogue. And get this - the coat she wore was an old one, and she brought it more than 14 years ago. The cream coloured wool coat has been in her wardrobe since at least 2005, according to the blog queenletiziastyle.com. And should you care, the coat is reversible which means if the Spanish royal is spotted again wearing the same coat, but in camel, you'll know it's the same one.

The rest of Letizia's tonal outfit was by one of her go-to designers, Hugo Boss. Similar to the Duchess of Cambridge's love of Alexander McQueen, and the Duchess of Sussex and Givenchy, Letizia often wears Hugo Boss for public engagements.

The tan coloured shoes she wore were also Hugo Boss, and they were quite different for the 46-year-old. She tends to wear pointy stilettos by Magrit, her favourite shoe designer. Going in a different direction with the block heel shoes, but they are very on trend right now, and she could relax knowing she wouldn't be getting her heels stuck in the pavement - don't you just hate it when that happens?

Queen Letizia was in Lerma to attend the opening of the 'Angeli' exhibition which will be open to members of the public until November 2019. After going on a tour of the exhibition - which is dedicated to angels - Letizia spent time greeting fans who had waited patiently to see her.

