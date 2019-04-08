Queen Letizia is repeating her favourite outfits just as much as Duchess Kate Her royal thriftiness!

Queen Letizia of Spain is just as thrifty as our Duchesses Kate and Meghan! The monarch stepped out for an official engagement at the School of Engraving and Graphic Design on Monday, wearing an outfit that she only recently wore in October 2018. We can hardly blame her, since her colour-blocked Hugo Boss skirt is the perfect transeasonal item, right? Teamed with a matching geometric blouse and a chic camel coat on top, we're not surprised she whipped this look out of her wardrobe once more.

Letizia in her Hugo Boss look on Monday, and in October 2018

The royal first wore this striking outfit to attend a World Mental Health Day event in Madrid, though she did team the look with a different pair of shoes, choosing instead a strappy pair in tan leather. This time around, she wore some round-toe pumps in the same toffee shade, also from Hugo Boss.

Letizia often re-wears individual favourites from her wardrobe, but lately has been returning to entire outfits more and more, even from as recently as a few months before. On Friday, she arrived at the Google Campus in Madrid wearing the £9.99 snake-print Zara skirt she had previously worn in January, teaming it again with the same long-sleeved black top and knee-high slouchy boots. We reckon this is one of the most popular royal looks of the year so far, so no doubt royal watchers were happy to see it again so soon!

Letizia's sell-out Zara skirt

Of course, the Duchesses of Cambridge, Sussex and Cornwall are also keen fashion recyclers, too, with both Kate and Camilla in particular often repeating head-to-toe outfits. For the 2018 Tusk Awards, Kate memorably re-wore her turquoise Jenny Packham look from 2012 – including her exact shoes and clutch bag. Meanwhile, one of Camilla's favourites is her Fiona Clare floral frock, which she has worn on a number of occasions for many years, often with the same neutral accessories.

