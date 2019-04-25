The Duchess of Cambridge looks so terrific in teal Catherine Walker at the Anzac Day Service The wife of Prince William brings the glamour once again

The Duchess of Cambridge looked her typically stylish self on Thursday afternoon, as she attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. The brunette beauty turned heads in a lovely teal dress coat by Catherine Walker and accessorised with a matching hat. Beauty wise, the wife of Prince William wore her hair up in a chic chignon and natural makeup highlighted her stunning features. The mother-of-three joined Prince Harry, the Duke of Gloucester and the Australian High Commissioner at the traditional church service.

Kate looked stunning in her dress coat

Anzac Day has been commemorated in London since the first anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1916, when King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey as more than 2,000 Australian and New Zealand troops marched through the streets. Anzac Day has become an important moment since then, recognising the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, who died during the landings, and to honour the sacrifices of men and women in all wars.

Kate accessorised with a striking hat and Kiki McDonough jewels

We last saw Kate on Easter Sunday as she arrived at St George's Chapel, Windsor. Looking as chic as ever, the royal donned a pastel blue coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a fancy fascinator by Jane Taylor, as well as custom-made Robinson Pelham earrings, which were a gift from her parents back in 2011 when she married William.

Loading the player...

The glam gems were styled after the Middleton coat of arms - incorporating oak leaves and acorns. The couple's wedding anniversary is coming up, so perhaps Kate's decision to wear them again was a nod to the past eight happy years she's had with William.

MORE: Why Meghan Markle's wedding dress had more impact than Kate Middleton's

Fashion fans also noticed that Kate's coat she wore during the service was an item she has already stepped out in. Back in 2014 during the royal tour of Australia, the brunette beauty also wore the pastel delight on Easter Sunday. Five years may have passed since she last brought the coat out, but the tailored style looked as sharp as ever!

READ: The royals and their favourite designer handbags