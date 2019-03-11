Duchess Kate is beautiful in military-style coat for special Commonwealth Service Another gorgeous formal look

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning as she arrived for the Commonwealth Service on Monday afternoon! Kate and William joined the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince Harry and Meghan for the special event at Westminster Abbey. As always, she opted for a smart coat for the occasion, choosing to recycle her red Catherine Walker button-down number that she originally wore on arrival for her royal visit to New Zealand in 2014. She teamed it with a matching hat and chic grey heels. This is the fourth time Kate has attended the annual service, which this year is even more special - as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth.

Kate looked beautiful in cherry red

Highlights of the service will include musical performances by Clean Bandit and tenor, Alfie Boe. A reflection is also to be given by Lewis Pugh, an endurance swimmer, ocean advocate and the UN Patron of the Oceans. The service will be broadcast live on BBC One and across the BBC World Service, in celebration of Her Majesty's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth - so as ever, all eyes were on the royal family as they entered the church.

The Duchess has been majorly impressing us with her stylish outerwear lately, proving she's still the queen of coats while stepping out in ever-changing weather conditions. She wore one of her favourite green coats, a tailored piece by Sportmax, on a recent visit to Blackpool - and though she's worn it a number of times since 2015, she proved she could style it differently once again with a black scarf and on-trend knee-high boots.

Kate's statement Mulberry coat

Back in February, it was Kate's incredible Mulberry coat that had everyone talking - with a cape silhouette and a Peter Pan-style collar, the retro look reminded many of Mary Poppins! We're certainly not complaining. Of course, the mum-of-three kept the look decidedly royal with her trademark glossy blow-dry, navy Gianvito Rossi heels and a simple box clutch. More coats please, Kate…

