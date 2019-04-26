Royal outfit twins! Princess Mary of Denmark wears exact knit Duchess Meghan wore to Invictus Games We can't blame her, it's gorgeous

Royal women around the world often favour the same brands and styles, resulting in plenty of twinning moments in their circles – the latest being Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and our very own Duchess of Sussex! Mary shares a similar sense of style to that of British royalty, and often wears outfits that are familiar to that of the Duchess of Cambridge, too, but on Wednesday she was spotted wearing the very same Scanlan Theodore wrap top that Meghan wore to an Invictus Games event in 2018.

Meghan and Mary both wore the Scanlan Theodore wrap knit

Both women have chosen to wear the elegant knit with chic trousers, though Mary unsurprisingly went for a slightly more formal look for Wednesday's visit to open the Danish Science Festival in Klampenborg, Denmark - wearing smart flared trousers, her favourite Quidam clutch bag and a pair of classic navy heels. Meghan wore hers with a favourite pair of black skinny jeans and a pair of Sarah Flint heels.

The Duchess' version of the top is in a crimson shade, while Mary's is in navy blue. And actually, if anyone is stealing anyone's style it's Meghan – as the Danish princess has worn the designer piece on a number of occasions before, from as early as May 2016. Let's hope we see Meghan wearing hers again post-baby!

Mary in her Issa dress

Another of Crown Princess Mary's favourite pieces is her blue Issa wrap dress, which of course is a piece made famous by Duchess Kate – who wore the very same item for her official engagement interview with Prince William. Mary has since worn the midi dress on a number of occasions, including in a recent official photograph published by the Danish National Girls' Choir. The Kate effect leaves no one behind!

