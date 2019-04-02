Pregnant Duchess Meghan has a very clever maternity-wear trick - and it involves husband Prince Harry Nifty!

The Duchess of Sussex is fast approaching the end of her pregnancy, and since she's now enjoying her maternity leave before the baby arrives, we're not surprised she wants to dress casually and comfortably. And while Meghan has plenty of luxurious designer labels in her wardrobe, it seems she has the best trick for dressing her bump in these late stages of pregnancy - by raiding Prince Harry's fashion stash instead! On Monday, the Duke and Duchess were spotted on a low-key day out in London - with Meghan wearing one of Prince Harry's favourite jackets, a slouchy T-shirt and jeans.

The khaki coat was originally thought to be Meghan's J Crew number, but has since been identified by Meghan's Mirror as one of Harry's go-to items for outdoor events - he is pictured wearing it above at a training session for the RFU Injured Players Foundation in 2015. The Duchess' cute tee is in tribute to eighties film Sixteen Candles, thought to have been ordered online from RedBubble, teamed with a pair of maternity jeans - she also wore her favourite 'mummy' necklace from Jennifer Meyer. Aww.

Harry and Meghan were visiting Kensington's Ilapothecary, a natural lifestyle shop selling natural and organic apothecary products. The website reads: "Our products are infused with powerful natural ingredients, including British grown herbs with a long history of healing, such as Borage and Thyme, and medicinal flowers such as Rose Geranium."

The Duchess is known to be a big fan of holistic and natural practices, so we're not surprised she visited the store ahead of the baby's birth. In a number of remedies described, one reads: "A symbol of completeness, beauty and high ideals, number 6 is the number of Venus, The Goddess of Love. It is also known as the motherhood number, as it represents caring, loving, protecting and healing."

