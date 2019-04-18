Never-before-seen photos of Duchess Meghan show this is her best-loved fashion piece A right royal favourite, we think

Some never-before-seen photographs of the Duchess of Sussex have been released to the public – hooray! Global charity WorldVision have shared snippets of Meghan's 2017 trip to India as an ambassador, and as well as cementing her pre-royalty passion for charity work, it surely confirms one of her absolute favourite wardrobe items too. The pictures show Meghan wearing her beloved J Crew military jacket as she made the humanitarian trip, which she has been seen wearing on a number of occasions for many years, before and after joining the royal family. Most recently, she was spotted wearing it during her royal tour of Morocco.

Meghan has loved her J Crew jacket for years

Unsurprisingly, the £198 'Field Mechanic Jacket' is now a complete sell out from the brand itself, though it is available (in all sizes!) from John Lewis in a slightly different shade. Meghan was regularly photographed wearing the khaki jacket while she was living and working in Toronto, often wrapping up in it on her way to her yoga classes.

The new pictures also show the Duchess wearing a pair of casual trainers, Reebok's 'Classic Nylon' kicks in white and light grey. You can still get your hands on them for £59.95, and they're available in every size – though perhaps not for long.

Meghan's new snaps show her visit to a school in India, where she learned that millions of girls are at risk of dropping out of school due to a lack of basic hygiene facilities. In a video, published on ITV.com, she tells the camera: "What we found is that the enrolment at this school went up three times once the latrines were built so that girls had access to clean hygiene and bathroom facilities while they're at school."

Inspiring stuff, right? The photographs come not long after Meghan shared her own previously unseen picture of her early relationship with Prince Harry, when they travelled to Botswana together on a conservation project. We'd hardly be surprised if she took her trusty J Crew jacket there, too – it seems to have travelled all over the world with her…