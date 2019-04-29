Queen Letizia takes some major styling tips from Meghan Markle in this denim dress Twinning is winning…

There's no denying that Queen Letizia and the Duchess of Sussex both dress in a very similar way; both royal ladies tend to stick with classic styles, luxurious fabrics and toned down colours. We used to think it was Meghan who had a style crush on the Spanish monarch, but we think the appreciation's mutual as Letizia stepped out over the weekend in a Carolina Herrera dress which looked nearly identical to the one Meghan wore for her first ever visit to the polo in 2018.

Arriving for a two-day visit to Mozambique to support the Spanish cooperation projects, the 46-year-old royal arrived at Maputo International airport wearing the indigo blue CH Carolina Herrera denim shirt dress. The stylish number costs £640 and is from the designer's SS19 range. Featuring a flared skirt, a concealed button fastening and a detachable matching belt, Letizia teamed the dress with some of her favourite Carolina Herrera accessories. She carried the navy 'Baret' flap clutch bag and wore navy suede slingback shoes.

Meghan's dress, which she wore last summer to watch Prince Harry at the polo, was also by Carolina Herrera, but it came in at a more expensive £2,357 as it was from the main collection, rather than the lower priced diffusion line that Letizia opted for.

We think the shirt dress is the versatile addition to any wardrobe, so we're copying the stylish pair, but with a purse-friendly version from Marks & Spencer. Thankfully, the waist tie helps create a flattering silhouette and is the ideal dress to throw on for work or for a BBQ. Unlike Meghan and Letizia's dress, this one is £49.50. What's more, it's available to buy now and you can get it from a size 6 up to a size 24.

