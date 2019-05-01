Pippa Middleton just wore a pair of shoes you wouldn't expect - & we love them The Duchess of Cambridge's sister puts her best foot forward...

Pippa Middleton is often pictured out and about with her adorable baby Arthur in tow and we always love catching up on what she is wearing. The Queen of dressed-down glam was spotted in London on Wednesday, looking hot-to-trot in a pair of slim-fit jeans, a simple pink blouse, a tweed coat by Matthew Williamson (a fabulous past-season buy from 2016) and the coolest trainers ever! In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, the 35-year-old's shoes were by high end brand Penelope Chilvers. Her tonal shoes were made with a combination of velvet and metallic leather. At first glance, they look like they could be made from denim! Priced at £219, they are currently available online in a variety of sizes should you wish to invest.

Pippa often wears high heels - so seeing her in such a directional pair of trainers was quite the change!

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is a huge fan of the shoes specialist - she even stepped out in a pair of the brand's espadrilles at Wimbledon in 2018. She teamed her baby blue linen midi dress from one of her favourite designers Ralph Lauren with her £95 shoes. Known as the 'Low Valencia ' they are made from cotton and are the ideal type of shoe to wear in the warmer months, due to their lightweight material and canvas setting and also come in white and mustard.

£219, Penelope Chilvers

And it's not just Pippa, the Countess of Wessex also has a pair in light blue.

Last year, the wife of Prince Edward attended a celebratory event at the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary in Essex and teamed her beautiful Erdem shirt dress with the espadrilles and looked incredibly well-put together (as ever.)

So you can see - the brand has a distinctive royal connection. Last May, it was announced that Lady Amelia Windsor had collaborated with them, designing a line of shoes in association with War Child UK.

