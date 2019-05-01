Kate Middleton shares THREE gorgeous new Princess Charlotte photos to mark her fourth birthday Happy birthday Charlotte!

It feels like it was five minutes ago that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their daughter Princess Charlotte – and she's growing up so quickly! On the eve of her fourth birthday, Kensington Palace released three new portraits of Prince William and Kate's little girl which was taken as per tradition by the Duchess. In the first picture, Charlotte is seen sitting down on the grass at Kensington Palace, dressed in a pretty blue floral smock dress (the Betsy Dress from British childrens' designer Trotters). In the other two pictures, the little girl has been photographed in the family's garden at Anmer Hall, this time dressed in a Yarrow tartan skirt from Amaia Kids, a childrens' clothing boutique in Chelsea. In one image, Charlotte is perching on the fence, and the third she has been captured running across the garden.

Princess Charlotte is four!

"It’s wonderful to see the young Princess wearing a dress designed by and made exclusively for Trotters using an iconic British fabric from Liberty along with our much loved Hampton Canvas footwear," Sophie Mirman, Founder and CEO of Trotters told HELLO!. "It is thrilling for a small family business like Trotters to receive such fabulous support."

Duchess Kate's other favourite photographs

Charlotte – full name Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Cambridge – is the couple's only daughter. She has grown up so much in the past year, and was last seen out having fun with her cousins Mia and Lena Tindall before Easter. Kate and William had taken her and Prince George to the Burnham Horse Trials, and the children enjoyed piggyback rides and even going on the rides at the fun fair.

The gorgeous portraits were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge

This is a very special year for Charlotte, who will start school in September. The little girl currently attends Willcocks Nursery, which is close to the family's home in Kensington Palace. It is thought that Charlotte will join her big brother at Thomas's Battersea in London, but they may also decide to send Charlotte to a different school based on her own needs and personality. The young royal has enjoyed many activities during her time at nursery, including poetry and pottery. Just like last year, she will also get a birthday cake for the whole class to share on her special day on Thursday – a tradition that the nursery has for all pupils.

Charlotte is growing up quickly!

The last year has been a big one for Charlotte, who has undertaken bridesmaid duties three times. The young princess had a starring role in both royal weddings last year – for both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October. Charlotte was also a bridesmaid for Kate's friend Sophie Carter's wedding – who is also Charlotte's godmother. Charlotte also became a big sister following the arrival of Prince Louis, while her first cousin Arthur Matthews was born in October – the son of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. It is thought that Charlotte will next be seen in public in June at the annual Trooping the Colour.

