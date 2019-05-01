Kate Middleton wows in a glamorous green dress - and wait until you see her Mulberry bag The royal stuns in a killer outfit

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Wednesday morning as she headed to Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, where she opened the new Centre of Excellence at Rodney Street. We love the royal's last look, which consisted of a fabulous tailored green dress, which she teamed with nude high heels and a matching clutch bag by Mulberry. Beauty wise, the mother-of-three wore her trademark brown hair loose and her makeup was subtle and glowing - a little eyeliner, mascara, a smooth base and neutral lips.

Kate looked SO glam in green

The Anna Freud Centre’s work now reaches over a huge one million children in schools as they work to reduce the mental health difficulties that children can face. The first time the royal visited the school was back in 2015 before becoming Patron in February 2016.

We loved Kate's clutch

Since then, Kate has visited the Family School and the Centre's Early Years Parenting Unit (EYPU) and has met lots of professionals and experts from the Centre through her work with The Royal Foundation and the ‘Mentally Healthy Schools’ initiative, of which the centre is a key partner.

WATCH: Kate's visit to Anna Freud National Centre

We last saw the wife of Prince William on Thursday last week, as she attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey with Prince Harry, the Duke of Gloucester and the Australian High Commissioner.

The brunette beauty turned heads in a lovely teal dress coat by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker, and accessorised with a matching hat that had feather detail at the base. Whenever Kate wears a coat you can bet it will be by Catherine Walker. The high-end designer also made many ensembles for her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana and Kate's mother, Carol Middleton even wore the designer head-to-toe to her youngest daughter Pippa's wedding in 2017.

