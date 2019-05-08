Meghan Markle chooses young fashion designer for baby reveal dress for this special reason The Duchess was previously thought to have worn Givenchy

The Duchess of Sussex chose a talented young British fashion designer for the photocall with her baby son. Her belted trench dress was the work of designer and artist Grace Wales Bonner, 28, who like the Duchess, is of mixed heritage.

Grace, whose mother is British and father Jamaican, graduated from Central St Martins in 2014 and made her name in menswear. Her graduate collection Afrique won the L’Oreal Professional Talent Prize and her 2015 Autumn/Winter collection Ebonics was awarded Emerging Menswear Designer at the British Fashion Awards.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a dress by Grace Wales Bonner

She received the LMVH Young Designer Prize in 2016 for her first catwalk show Ezekiel and was awarded the British Land London Design Medal in 2018. Earlier this year she was invited to collaborate with Dior on their Resort 2020 collection. She is also an associate lecturer at Central Saint Martins, London and has lectured at Parsons School of Design, New York City.

According to the biography for her recent art exhibition a Time For New Dreams at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery, she "sees fashion as an intuitive means to understanding her own heritage." Her website says she: "embraces a multiplicity of perspectives, proposing a distinct notion of luxury, via a hybrid of European and Afro-Atlantic approaches."

The dress was styled with Manolo Blahnik heels

Meghan styled her dress with a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels and wore her hair down in loose waves. The new mum spoke of her first two days of motherhood while Prince Harry held their newborn, saying: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

