Meghan Markle reveals who their royal baby looks like

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about her beautiful royal baby and who he looks like, admitting: "We're still trying to figure that out." Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were giving their first interview as parents at Windsor Castle, two days after their son's birth. Asked who the baby takes after, Harry said: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks we're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

Asked how he found parenting, Harry added: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

WATCH Harry and Meghan introduce their baby boy

Speaking from St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, the same venue where they celebrated their wedding reception one year ago, Meghan, 37, said: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." As they both laughed, Harry said: "I don't know who he gets that from." Meghan added: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days."

The couple welcomed their baby boy on Monday

The Duchess looked radiant in a cream wrap dress while Harry, who was holding their baby boy, smiled from ear to ear. On Monday at 2pm, Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan was in labour. Around 40 minutes later, confirmation of the baby boy's birth was revealed. Prince Harry made the gorgeous announcement live on video, rubbing his hands in glee as he grinned broadly.

The baby's name has not yet been announced

The young royal family will no doubt be looking forward to spending some time away from the cameras now as they settle into their home in Frogmore Cottage. The Grade II listed ten-bedroom property is set close to the winding lakes, wooded mounds, glades, walks and bridges of the gardens at Frogmore. Growing up in a rural retreat in Windsor is likely to offer the royal baby more freedom and privacy than a home in central London. Just half a mile away from Windsor Castle, Baby Sussex will be able to see his great-grandmother the Queen at her residence.

