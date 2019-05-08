New mum Meghan Markle introduces her son dressed in Givenchy Effortlessly chic

Becoming a parent is monumental, it’s huge and life-changing and, when it comes to that all important first photo, many mums ready themselves in different ways. Whether that prep includes a full set of lashes, head-to-toe fake tan, or simply having their modesty covered, that first photo is a keeper. So, it’s no surprise then that Duchess Meghan looks flawless in her first public appearance as a new mum.

With a natural look and minimal make up, the new mum introduced her son to the world's waiting media wearing a white sleeveless tuxedo-style dress, it's certain to be a customised dress by one of her favourite designers Givenchy - a touching choices as it was also her wedding dress designer. The dress had tortoise shell buttons and pocket details and a waist tie accentuating. The Duchess finished the look off with nude Manolo Blahnik heels.



Loading the player...

Get your first glimpse of Baby Sussex above

This isn't the first time the Duchess has worn a customised tuxedo dress, she donned a similar look during her tour of New Zealand in 2018.

GALLERY: See all the best pictures as Prince Harry and Meghan introduce their baby boy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed baby Sussex on Monday 6 May, with the little tot weighing in at 7lb 3oz. In April earlier this year it was reported that Meghan had planned for an at-home birth at Frogmore Cottage. The 37-year-old stood proudly with her husband Prince Harry - wearing in a soft grey suit and navy tie - as a new trio in the St George's Hall in Windsor Castle, as the formal announcement of Baby Sussex.

The Duchess’ sister-in-law – as wife of the future King - enjoyed a different experience when introducing her brood to the world. The mum-of-three stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing with husband Prince William by her side in front of the waiting media.

MORE: Meghan Markle's best bump fashion moments

On each occasion Kate opted for a simple yet stylish Jenny Packham shift dress. In 2013 with her first born, Prince George it was a chic blue dress with a cute polka dot pattern and capped sleeves with nude wedge shoes to finish the outfit. The 37-year-old then did the same when introducing her first daughter, Princess Charlotte in 2015, the Duchess chose to wear a yellow flower print dress with three quarter length sleeves and nude court shoes.

Meghan teamed her dress with Manolo Blahnik heels

And, last but not least, for the arrival of Prince Louis the Duchess’ PA Natasha Archer took into the hospital a red Jenny Packham dress with white peter pan collar and nude heels, along with a pair of earrings on loan from the Queen.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.