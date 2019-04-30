Queen Letizia nods to Duchess Meghan AGAIN for latest royal tour outfit Beautiful in blue!

Queen Letizia of Spain and our very own Duchess of Sussex certainly have plenty in common when it comes to fashion - the royal pair often wear similar outfits, and favour the same designers. And, while Letizia seemed to take a leaf out of Meghan's wardrobe on day one of her official visit to Mozambique, it didn't stop there - as the monarch's outfit for day two is also reminiscent of the former actress. We reckon Letizia's baby blue shirt dress is pretty similar to Meghan's Veronica Beard number from her trip to Tonga in 2018, don't you think?

Admittedly, the dresses are a little different in hue, with Meghan's version a slightly bolder sky blue. And while the Duchess accessorised with matching Aquazzura heels, Letizia chose to contrast in her navy Carolina Herrera pair, and her Magrit 'Hawa' clutch. The Queen's outfit is actually by Pedro Del Hierro, one of her favourite Spanish designers, and comes from the line's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. It may even consist of two separates, with a blouse and wrap skirt.

The Spanish royal's latest look comes after she arrived in Mozambique wearing a denim Carolina Herrera dress that was incredibly similar to a frock Meghan wore to support Prince Harry at a polo match in 2018. Letizia stepped from the plane at Maputo International Airport wearing the indigo blue CH Carolina Herrera denim shirt dress, worth £640.

Letizia's denim dress

Meghan's dress, which she wore last summer, was also by Carolina Herrera, but came in at a pricier £2,357 - as it was from the main collection, rather than the lower priced diffusion line that Letizia opted for. This pair clearly have the same eye for laid-back style with an elegant twist - keep the twinning looks coming, we say…

