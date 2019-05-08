REVEALED: The royal baby's first outfit is as cute as we hoped He's just adorable...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have introduced their baby boy to the world. On Wednesday, the couple released some heartwarming pictures of the new family together and the first-time parents look absolutely delighted with their bundle of joy. Born at 5.26am on Monday 6 May 2019, it's been a full-on few days for the family but you couldn't tell amongst their beaming smiles.

The newest member of the royal family looked angelic wrapped up in a white embroidered blanket with a matching white knitted hat on his head. Meghan looked simply radiant wearing a cream Givenchy wrap dress and Manolo Blahnik heels. And of course, not letting the team down, Harry opted for a smart and dashing look, wearing a grey suit jacket and blue tie.

Prince Harry and Meghan wrapped up their baby in a white blanket

Many details around the newborn baby have been kept private, and much is still yet to be confirmed. Despite her hopes for a home birth at Frogmore Cottage, it appears Meghan gave birth in a London hospital. However, the palace have stressed that they are keeping details private for now.

Following the baby's arrival, Harry gave an impromptu press conference in the mews of Windsor Castle, saying: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy".

"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined." He added: "As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon."

