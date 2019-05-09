The Countess of Wessex is stylish at the Royal Windsor Horse Show - wearing THIS fashion classic And who can blame her? It's so chic!

On Thursday, the Countess of Wessex headed to the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire alongside Prince Philip and looked in great spirits. The stunning blonde wore a smart yet casual outfit - consisting of a simple pair of trousers, a funky scarf, simple black leather bag and a luxurious navy tailored blazer that came with gold buttons. The navy blazer was a fab way to pep up her simple, fuss-free look and gave her an instantly polished vibe. This isn't the first time that the mother-of-two has worn a blazer that's navy blue - in fact, it seems to be one of her staple items.

Sophie looked incredible in her sharp blue blazer

Last week, the wife of Prince Edward headed to Wittering Village in Peterborough to open the Airplay Play Park and wowed in a crisp white midi dress, which she teamed with a tailored blue blazer which gave her entire ensemble a very business-like feel.

She also wore one last week in Peterborough

In March, Sophie paid a visit to the Commonwealth Eye Health Consortium and had a meeting with eye health experts from 27 Commonwealth countries. Once again, she chose to sport a navy blue blazer, this time teaming it with a coordinating pencil dress that had printed flowers around the neckline and at the hem. Throwing nude heels and a matching clutch bag into the mix, she also wore her trademark blonde hair up in a sleek chignon.

Sophie also wore a blue blazer in March

It's not just Sophie who is loving a blazer right now - the Duchess of Cambridge wore a fabulous one on Wednesday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie's best headgear

Kate's chic red double-breasted blazer was by Philosophy and she teamed it with a black polo-neck, skinny jeans and black boots for the royal couples' trip to North Wales.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex teamed a very glam white dress with the most AMAZING shoes

We loved the ruby red look which was both smart and practical. The royal accessorised with some pretty drop earrings and the Midi Mayfair bag by Aspinal of London in black croc, which retails at £495.

READ: The Countess of Wessex and her groovy 70's style shoes will blow your mind