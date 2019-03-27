The Duchess of Cornwall teams her nude high heels with a very surprising clutch bag An unusual choice for the wife of Prince Charles...

The Duchess of Cornwall has been looking her very best during the royal tour of the Caribbean and we have been loving her sunny attire. On Tuesday she pulled out all the stops as she paid a visit visit Areito EGREM Recording Studios in Havana, Cuba with husband Prince Charles. Camilla wore a flowing pastel dress that had tailored cuffs and was cut in a flattering midi length. The ice-cream toned vibe really suited her skin tone. She accessorised with pearl earrings and a matching necklace as well as her favourite pair of nude high heels from Sole Bliss which you can pick up for £149. But it was her clutch bag that made us smile - it was made from raffia and was covered in woven cherries. Cute, right?

We loved Camilla's outfit - and her clutch bag!

This is the second time the wife of Prince Charles has worn this particular bag. The 71-year-old wore a variety of super-chic looks in May 2018 on the royal tour of France and Greece and when the mother-of-two visited Kapnikarea, all eyes were on her arm candy.

The statement bag certainly packed a punch and hit many summer micro trends – particularly as woven bags are big business when the sun comes out. Although it isn't known exactly where Camilla purchased this bag, you can find many price-friendly alternatives on the high street.

Last week, Camilla kept her cool in Barbados, teaming her icy blue kaftan and flowing trousers with the cutest wicker bag. The bag in question was by Heidi Klein and cost a whopping £220. The mini sized hand-woven raffia bag had natural bamboo handles and a suede tassel trim. The tote is ideal for packing and is the perfect finishing accessory for beach retreats or city escapes.

