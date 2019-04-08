The Duchess of Cornwall is the belle of the ball in jaw-dropping gown & diamonds The wife of Prince Charles certainly turned heads...

On Sunday evening, the Duchess of Cornwall looked incredible at the Royal Albert Hall, where she congratulated Olivier Award winners. Looking hot to trot, the wife of Prince Charles turned heads in a navy blue, off-the-shoulder ball gown that had an exaggerated neckline and a flowing, tailored shape. We particularly loved the appliqué detail and tulle finish at the hem. The royal carried a coordinating navy blue clutch bag and accessorised with an abundance of diamonds - a statement necklace and glittering earrings. Camilla, 71, wore her blonde hair in her trademark bouffant style and natural makeup highlighted her features.

Patsy Ferran won the Best Actress award for her work in the Tennessee Williams play Summer And Smoke, and the actress was praised by the Camilla for being calm, collected and keeping her composure backstage. Patsy explained: "She asked if it was a big surprise that I won an award, and I said it was a massive, huge surprise. I wasn't expecting it at all. She said she thought I did very well with dealing with my surprise."

The Duchess often opts for the signature shade of navy blue for evening events and we can totally see why - it's a great shade on her. The mother-of-two also regularly heads to occasion-wear specialist Fiona Clare for her fancy frocks. The bespoke company is based in Battersea, where shoppers are encouraged to head to the brand's studio for a consultation.

The designer sketches designs and showcases beautiful fabrics and trimmings which come from France and Italy and she specialises in integrated boning, which gives the best tailored fit, as well as fine detailing using embroidery, beading and lace.

The royal even wore a stunning dress suit by the label in official pictures taken by Mario Testino for her 70th birthday.

