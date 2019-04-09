The Duchess of Cornwall & Prince Charles are SO in sync with their latest outfits What a royally stylish pair!

Prince Charles and the Duchess Of Cornwall are currently in Belfast on an official visit and we are loving their coordinating wardrobe! On Tuesday, the royal pair headed to the reopening of Hillsborough Castle and we think you will agree, they looked as if they had dressed with each other in mind. Camilla, 71, decided to go patriotic in a lovely bottle dress with a matching tailored jacket. She accessorised to perfection - adding black knee high boots, leather gloves, and her favourite bag by Aspinal London. WE loved her choice of jewels too - she rocked a broach, pearl earrings and a statement necklace. Charles, meanwhile, looked dashing in a very regal and equally tailored blue suit, and the royal added a very snazzy cream and blue patterned tie. What a pair of trend-setters, eh?

Charles and Camilla in Belfast

It appears that bottle green is the colour of the moment for mother-of-two Camilla. We last saw the royal rocking the bold hue last month, as she joined Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by the Queen, to mark the Fiftieth Anniversary of the Investiture of The Prince of Wales. Camilla dressed to impress in her gorgeous green dress which came with a matching jacket. And she even paid tribute to her husband in a special way - by rocking the Prince of Wales feathers brooch, which was originally a wedding gift and is inscribed with the Prince of Wales motto "Ich Dien", German for "I serve".

Back in February, she sported green yet again, on a visit to Milton Keynes, where she paid a visit to the Medical Detection Dog's new centre.

The royal teamed her polka-dot dress with a racing green, cosy dress coat. We love this bold colour on the 71-year-old, it looked great with her English Rose complexion. And giving us all a lesson on how to match our accessories to our outfits - Camilla carried her new favourite handbag - the £295 'Mini Venice' bag by DeMellier London.

