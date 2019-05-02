The Duchess of Cornwall's metallic pleated skirt is bang on trend What a trendsetter!

On Wednesday afternoon, the Duchess of Cornwall attended the medals parade of the 4th Battalion The Rifles which took place at the New Normandy Barracks, Aldershot. The blonde royal looked fabulous for the special occasion, wearing the bottle green outfit of dreams - a smart blazer, which she teamed with the snazziest pleated green skirt. We loved her hat too, made in an embossed black, it had a large green feather stitched on the top. Minimal makeup highlighted her features and her trademark hair looked as voluminous as ever.

We loved Camilla's pleated skirt

The wife of Prince Charles gave a wonderful speech at the ceremony, and finished with: "I cannot end without praising the steadfast support of your families, who as always, keep the home fires burning whilst sharing the stresses and strains of these testing times."

"They play a vital part in the life of the Regiment and I thank them for their contribution to the success of 4 RIFLES as it has adapted so brilliantly into its new role. I look forward to returning again soon, but please be assured that I will be following your progress with great pride and interest. And as your Royal Colonel, I salute you all."

Hats off! The royal's fascinator turned heads

Camilla wasn't the only royal lady in green on Wednesday! The Duchess of Cambridge was out too, and headed to Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, where she opened the new Centre of Excellence at Rodney Street, wearing a tailored green dress by Emilia Wickstead, which she teamed with nude high heels and a matching clutch bag by Mulberry.

The dress also comes in blue, but it was all about the green for Kate. The wife of Prince William often steps out in green - it's a great regal tone and really suits her English rose skin-tone.

