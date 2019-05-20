WATCH: How Lady Amelia Windsor became a fashion it-girl Who doesn't want to dress her?

In recent years there's no denying the world's attention has fallen on Lady Amelia Windsor as she's blossomed from a relatively under-the-radar teenage to a certified it-girl who attends the world's coolest parties and runway shows. Being 38th in line to the British Throne, it probably shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that she's genetically blessed and well connected though, should it? Below, we chart her rise to stardom. From outings at royal weddings with her family to strutting her stuff on the catwalk, Lady Amelia has real style credentials...

WATCH: Lady Amelia's Style Evolution