The Countess of Wessex's winter essential she makes look impossibly stylish every time How does the royal do it?

You don't need to tell us how chic the Countess of Wessex is. Her classic wardrobe is packed to the brim with high-end items from Emilia Wickstead and Prada to Penelope Chilvers. No matter the occasion - the royal is always turned out to perfection. Here at the HELLO! fashion desk, we are avid followers of Sophie's style - and have spotted a fashion item that she's been wearing frequently. Want to know what it is? A simple roll neck jumper. OK - it isn't the most unique item on the list but the wife of Prince Edward makes it look uber glam all the same - and she tends to team it with more statement garments to give her outfits an instant classic edge.

The royal wore her favourite rollneck at Buckingham Palace last week...

Last week, the mother-of-two hosted a fabulous fashion event at Buckingham Palace to celebrate 10 years of the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project.

And again at an event two weeks before!

Sophie wowed guests with her bold, fishtail hem skirt that was embossed with a pretty red roses. Wanting to keep the skirt the main point of her outfit, she teamed it with her trusty black roll-neck. Simple, but oh-so-chic right?

Loading the player...

Earlier in November, the 53-year-old wore her favourite black knit yet again - this time she paired it with a black skirt that had silver detail at the hem and her favourite black suede Prada boots. Breaking up the classic colour palette - she added a gorgeous cream coat by Loewe.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex is gorgeous in chic navy coat as she mingles with Angelina Jolie

The royal even remarked on her style credentials last week. Joking about how her style has evolved through the years - she said: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." Hmm, we're not buying that one Sophie - we've never seen you look bad!

READ: The Countess of Wessex wows in knee-high boots from Kate Middleton's favourite high street store