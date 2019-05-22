Princess Eugenie dazzles in stunning Peter Pilotto number at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Royally gorgeous...

Fresh from her swanky evening dinner the night before, Princess Eugenie looked incredible at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards on Wednesday, which were held at Buckingham Palace. The daughter of Prince Andrew looked incredible in her latest outfit - which consisted of a pale blue and pink dress with a stunning silver leaf pattern by Peter Pilotto and a simple bracelet to accessorise. The brunette beauty wore her trademark mane in loose curls and fresh makeup gave her a flawless finish.

Eugenie looked stunning at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards

Speaking of makeup, the royal always looks glowing yet natural when it comes to her beauty look - and we particularly loved her wedding day face, which was created by makeup artist Hannah Martin, who confirmed the news she worked with the royal just over a month after the October 2018 nuptials. The talented MUA - who was affiliated with Bobbi Brown at the time - also did the Duchess of Cambridge's makeup on her big day, so she's definitely on speed dial with the royal ladies.

Eugenie's wedding makeup was flawless on her wedding day

Sharing a snap of the princess, Hannah shared a throwback photo of the big day and wrote: "#tbt To one of the most magical days of my career. Simply stunning @princesseugenie… What an honour it was to be a part of your day xx." Although Hannah didn't specify exactly what products she used on the royal, we know that she uses a mix of drugstore gems as well as more pricier buys to create stunning skin.

Eugenie chatted to the awards recipients

HELLO! spoke to the talented professional, who told us flawless makeup can actually be applied much faster than you think. "Makeup can be done in three minutes - it can! I feel really sad when people assume you need 20 minutes to put your face on. If you know what you're doing, you can do quick things for maximum impact."

She added: "Use concealer under the eyes and always a hydrating base. If you are tired and are short for time and you use a thick dry base, you are going to make your skin look worse. So always light and refreshed. And mascara and brows as well as something you can use on lip and cheeks."