Princess Eugenie's latest dress has a seriously chic hidden detail Did you spot it?

Princess Eugenie looked gorgeous on Tuesday evening as she was pictured leaving George Restaurant in Mayfair and we love her outfit! The daughter of Prince Andrew dazzled onlookers in a blooming gorgeous black dress that featured bursts of blue blooms printed all over it. The frock had a fancy keyhole neckline - which we almost missed - due to the super large bouquet of flowers she was carrying! Accessorising to perfection, she added a simple black bucket bag a silk sash belt and black ballet flats.

Eugenie looked blooming gorgeous on an evening out in London

Florals are a big hit with the newly-married royal. One of her favourite frocks has to be the pale blue Erdem number she last wore at the annual Maundy Thursday service with her grandmother the Queen earlier in April.

Kate was seen in an Erdem dress at the Chelsea Flower Show

Eugenie, 29, had recycled the dress many time and we loved the face she added a blue plaited headband to make the look different again.

The same floral design that Eugenie AND the Duchess of Kent have been seen in

It appears the Duchess of Cambridge may have taken inspiration from Eugenie with her latest frock! At the Chelsea Flower show on Monday, Kate stunned in a maxi version of Eugenie's dress and she teamed it with a pair of high heel espadrilles and wore her famous hair in a trendy half-up, half down style. We can't say we are surprised she rocked the designer though, after all, Prince William's wife is known to be a big fan of the brand, having worn Erdem dresses to many royal engagements, like countless other royals.

In fact, the Duchess of Kent, 86, first wore the dress to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in 2018, memorably pairing it with trainers to stay comfy during the day. The frock is known as the 'Shebah' gown and is worth £2602. With its bold print and lace detail, it's the kind of number that could be worn for any formal bash.

