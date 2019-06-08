The Duchess of Cornwall looks SO chic in mint Bruce Oldfield coat dress at Trooping the Colour What a fabulous outfit!

The Duchess of Cornwall looked in great spirits on Saturday afternoon as she greeted thousands of well-wishers who had lined the Mall to celebrate Trooping the Colour. London almost came to a standstill! We loved Camilla's formal look - the royal rocked a stunning mint green coat dress with white lace detail by Bruce Oldfield and a dazzling hat by Philip Treacy. With her blonde hair worn in bouncy curls, the wife of Prince Charles has never looked better.

Camilla joined the Duchess of Cambridge

We love seeing what the royal family wear each year and in 2018, mother-of-two Camilla rode in the first carriage with the Duchess of Cambridge.

What a stylish pair!

Opting for one of her favourite colours - sky blue - we loved her Bruce Oldfield coat, which coordinated perfectly with her shift dress, in the same pastel tone. Kate also opted for blue too; and many onlookers remarked how similar the royal ladies looked. It appeared that baby blue was the colour to been seen in that day, the Queen also sported a blue number with a matching hat.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall shocks royal fans in breathtaking Dior outfit

Trooping the Colour is one of the most exciting events in the royal calendar and is always held on the second Saturday of June to officially celebrate the Queen's birthday. All the members of the royal family are always very involved in the big day and proceed to stand on the iconic palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast.

WATCH: Camilla, Kate and Meghan arrive at Trooping the Colour

The ceremony is steeped in tradition and involves a military parade and the chance for the Queen to inspect her personal troops, the Household Division, on Horse Guards Parade in London. More than 1,400 officers take part as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians from ten bands. In the past, royal family members including Prince William, Prince Charles and Princess Anne have participated on horseback.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall's go-to fashion designer just told us the pastel colours that suit EVERYONE