The Duchess of Cornwall shocks royal fans in breathtaking Dior outfit We j'adore this look...

The Duchess of Cornwall looked incredible in Normandy as she attended the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral with husband Prince Charles. Keeping it patriotic, the mother-of-two opted for a French designer and you don't get more iconic than Christian Dior, do you? We loved Camilla's buttery coat dress - it had graduated lapels, a drop waist and gathered cuffs. She added a large hat by Philip Treacy, her 4th Rifles bugle brooch and carried a coordinating handbag by Launer London - the ONLY handbag brand the Queen uses.

Camilla looked dreamy in Dior

Although Camilla has chosen Dior for this overseas visit, she often heads to designer Fiona Clare when she has a public engagement to head to. The high-end designer works as a bespoke service, hence why the fit of her garments are so beautiful. We spoke to the designer, who advised us on how to pull off Camilla's favourite colourway - pastels.

The Duchess looked stunning in her Bruce Oldfield gown

"Personally I think colour - whatever age, should be chosen to suit one's shape, style and personality," Fiona explains. "Pastel colours are stunning as long as the tone is right, champagne, dusty pink and powder blue are wonderful colours, and with some embroidery or a beautiful trim, on a perfectly cut coat or dress, you will have a classic piece you will love forever."

The Duchess had a busy week this week, entertaining US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania as part of the pair's official state visit. On Monday evening, the 71-year-old went to a state banquet held at Buckingham Palace and sported a cream embroidered evening gown by Bruce Oldfield.

We loved how she added the glittering diamond boucheron tiara, as well as a pearl and rose topaz choker, with diamond earrings on the side.

