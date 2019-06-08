Duchess Meghan stuns in navy as she surprises at Trooping the Colour That new mum glow!

The Duchess of Sussex surprised the crowds on Saturday by attending the Queen's annual Trooping the Colour celebrations! Meghan is currently on maternity leave with baby Archie, but turned up in support of Her Majesty at the parade, looking gorgeous in a navy blue bespoke Givenchy ensemble, with a matching navy cocktail hat. She accessorised with a peacock blue Givenchy Mini Pocket Quilted Bag and emerald-cut earrings. She wore her hair in an up-do hairstyle and looked radiant as ever in natural makeup. Welcome back, Your Royal Highness!

This is Meghan's second ever Trooping the Colour and the first time we've seen her since she and Prince Harry introduced their newborn son to the world in May. The newest member of the royal family was born on Monday 6 May at The Portland Hospital in London, and the proud couple presented him to the public at a photocall in Windsor a few days later.

No doubt the rest of the royal family were thrilled to see Meghan on Saturday, and of course, many of them are known to have made the trip to Windsor to visit their new arrival. Other royals to attend the Trooping the Colour event were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and the Countess of Wessex.

Meghan removed her coat for an appearance on the balcony, showing the white shoulder detail of her dress

As ever, the pomp and pageantry of the Trooping the Colour parade are a favourite among royal fans, and it's no doubt a memorable event for Meghan, too, since she first attended just weeks after her royal wedding in 2018. For her first outing at the Queen's birthday celebrations, she wore a gorgeous pale pink Carolina Herrera outfit, with a chic off-the-shoulder neckline. We can see why she didn't want to miss this year's event – what a show-stopper it was…

