Princess Eugenie makes surprise appearance in stunning floral dress – AND it's in the sale Looking lovely!

Princess Eugenie stepped out for an appearance as part of her work with the Anti Slavery Collective on Friday night at the Kensington Chelsea Women's Club. And for such an important event, we're not surprised she dressed smartly for the occasion – in another new dress, this time from luxury US clothing brand Joie. It seems that a floaty, floral mini dress is becoming Eugenie's fashion go-to – and who can blame her! Luckily for her royal style fans, the dress is currently on sale – it's reduced to $159 on the label's US website, and we've spotted it in a yellow shade too, down to £181 from £397. Scroll down to see the new picture!

Joie 'Kayane' silk dress, $159

The organisation wrote on Instagram: "TASC co-founder @princesseugenie was invited to BAFTA by the Kensington Chelsea Women's Club, to speak to women about the global epidemic of human trafficking. A large percentage of human trafficking victims (71%) and sexual trafficking victims (94%) are women, so we were proud to speak to this women only audience, to raise awareness and spread the message of ours and others work."

All of Duchess Kate's Trooping The Colour outfits since 2011

It continued: "Special thanks to @salvationarmyuk who were also present at the event. A partner we work closely with to help bring about change."

Eugenie kept the rest of her look as natural as ever, wearing her hair down in loose waves and her makeup simple. Of course, fans were quick to comment on the important work she's doing, with one commenting on the photograph: "So good to see @princesseugenie making an impact with @the_anti_slavery_collective." Another added of her outfit: "She looks beautiful."

When royals rock their shades! Duchesses Kate, Meghan, Princess Eugenie and more in stylish sunglasses

Of course, many royal fans will be hoping to see the Princess once again at the Queen's annual Trooping the Colour celebration on Saturday. Eugenie traditionally joins her sister Princess Beatrice, father Prince Andrew and the rest of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. We'll be outfit-spotting, that's for sure!