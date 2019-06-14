The Duchess of Cornwall wows in white suit at celebrity-filled charity event with Prince Charles She always looks so elegant

If there's one thing you can rely on the Duchess of Cornwall when it comes to fashion, it's that she will always look the epitome of elegance and Thursday evening proved no different. The 71-year-old wife of Prince Charles stepped out at Clarence house alongside her husband to welcome guests to an event for Elephant Family, a charity started by her brother Mark Shand.

Opting for a summery white outfit - ambitious some may argue with the current rain - instead of a dress, she went for an amazing suit. Tailored to perfection, it featured wide-legged trousers and a long dress coat. Golden embroidery featured on the dress coat which added a beautiful edge to the overall look. A masked event, she accessorised with an incredible black bear mask which featured sparkly detail all over.

Prince Charles, of course, looked dapper alongside his wife. He sported an elegant pin-striped dusty blue suit, with a jolly patterned light blue tie and opted to accessorise with a flamboyant vibrant pink flower in his buttonhole and a silk handkerchief in his suit breast pocket. Choosing to tie in with his wife, he opted for the same mask and could be seen joking around with event guests such as Vivienne Westwood, actor Douglas Booth and artist Tracey Emin who also sported animal masks.

It's been a stylish week for the Duchess. The royal headed to Fulham Palace to mark the reopening of the palace to the public following an extensive restoration and looked as chic as can be. She wore a patterned dress and a cream coat that had appliqué piping at the hem. As always, her accessory game was strong - she carried a smart bag and sported her favourite pearl necklace. Coupled with her flawless makeup look and beautifully bouffant hair, the royal looked sensational.