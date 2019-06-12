The Duchess of Cornwall looks FABULOUS in Fulham - and her shoes are so chic Another gorgeous look for the wife of Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall has such a busy schedule lately - we just can't keep up! And despite her action-packed life, the wife of Prince Charles never has a day off when it comes to her wardrobe, always looking poised and polished. Wednesday was no exception; the blonde royal headed to Fulham Palace to mark the reopening of the palace to the public following an extensive restoration. Camilla is Honorary Patron of the Fulham Palace Trust, and looked as chic as can be, wearing a patterned frock and a creamy dress coat that had appliqué piping at the hem. As always, her accessory game was strong - she carried a smart bag, wore Chanel sling backs, and sported her favourite pearl necklace. Coupled with her flawless makeup look and beautifully bouffant hair, the royal appeared hot-to-trot.

Camilla looked amazing at Fulham Palace

We last saw the 71-year-old on Saturday at Trooping the Colour. Sharing a carriage with the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, she looked in great spirits rocking her formal look - a stunning mint green coat dress with white lace detail by Bruce Oldfield and a dazzling hat by Philip Treacy. With her blonde hair worn in bouncy curls, the wife of Prince Charles never looked better.

Camilla rocked a cream coat, pretty dress and Chanel sling-back shoes

Speaking of Trooping the Colour, it's fair to say Prince Louis stole the show as he made his balcony debut, waving like mad to the crowds and the flypast as his parents William and Kate took turns to hold him. He even had a very funny moment with Camilla that almost resulted in a fashion faux pas!

The tot nearly knocked her hat off her head from waving so hard, making her laugh in the process. Louis was also joined by his older siblings, Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, four, along with his aunt and uncle, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex. Too cute….

