Queen Letizia stuns in striking monochrome as she joins British royals for Order of the Garter Royally gorgeous!

We bet royal fans were thrilled to see Queen Letizia join the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday! The Spanish monarch arrived in London to support her husband King Felipe at the service, where he was installed in St George’s Chapel as a Supernumerary, or 'Stranger', Knight of the Garter. For the formal occasion, she chose a stunning Cherubina dress, worn with a black clutch, black heels and a floral hat, also by the Spanish brand. Gorgeous!

Queen Letizia and King Felipe posed with the Queen

It was no doubt a very proud moment for Letizia and Felipe, who will also join the carriage procession alongside the Queen and other members of the British royal family. Also in attendance were Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander, with the King of the Netherlands also receiving the same honour from the Queen.

All the times Duchess Kate has stunned at the Order of the Garter ceremony

The King of Spain was appointed by Her Majesty during his Spanish state visit in July 2017, while King Willem-Alexander was appointed on the occasion of the Netherlands state visit in October 2018.

Letizia's hat and dress are by Spanish brand Cherubina

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior order of chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes the Queen, who is Sovereign of the Garter, several senior members of the royal family, and twenty-four knights or ladies chosen in recognition of their work.

Also in attendance were Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the monarch to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the sovereign personally. Supernumerary, or ‘Stranger’ Knights, are overseas monarchs appointed to the Order, and are in addition to the twenty-four knights or ladies. What a special day!

Royal style: This is the one skirt three royal ladies are OBSESSED with