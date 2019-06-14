This is the one skirt three royal ladies are OBSESSED with We can see why!

Royals have their pick of every design house going. While the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have a habit of wearing outfits created by their wedding dress designers, they can still choose any high-end fashion brand they want. With that being said, you would think with all the choice on offer, it would be rare to see royal ladies in the same pieces, but that's not the case. Queen Letizia of Spain often wears Hugo Boss - he is certainly one of her favourite designers - but she's not alone! Princess Sofia of Sweden and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark both own the same skirt from Hugo Boss that Letizia has hanging in her wardrobe. Interestingly, the three royal women have worn the skirt in their own unique way - take a look!

Queen Letizia wore the baby blue belted skirt with a navy blouse and a pair of navy shoes as she wore it to a public engagement in Madrid in June 2019.

Princess Mary of Denmark decided to go for a statement look with her baby blue Hugo Boss skirt, by teaming it with a round neck, long-sleeve polka dot top. The monochrome addition really made the outfit sing - and we give her top marks. She wore this during a solo trip to Texas back in March 2019.

The first lady to wear it - the trendsetter if you will - was Princess Sofia of Sweden. The brunette beauty wowed the crowds during a state visit to Italy back in November 2018. She kept with the theme of the skirt and teamed it with a fine knit jumper in a matching colour. She even matched her shoes to the outfit, too.

We've searched high and low for the designer skirt, but alas! It's a past-season buy. Don't worry though, we have found a beautiful blue skirt from River Island. With a side split and a tie at the waist, it's a very good replica for the designer version. And at £36, it won't break the bank.

But now it's time for you to cast your vote, who wore the Hugo Boss skirt best? Letizia, Sofia or Mary? YOU DECIDE.

