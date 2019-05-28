Queen Letizia's shoes are very Kim Kardashian-esque - but we love them Does she ever get it wrong?

Another day, another winning outfit for Queen Letizia of Spain. The mum-of-two, who is widely regarded as one of the most stylish royals in the world, stepped out in a stunning summer-ready outfit on Tuesday afternoon. Joined by her husband, King Felipe VI, at the La Caixa' scholarship awards in Madrid, she opted for a tailored look and added a pair of shoes with perspex detailing - a big trend for summer 2019. Just ask the Kardashians!

A three-piece outfit, she wore a pair of floaty culottes in a stunning soft pastel pink. On top she went for a sleeveless top, again in pink but this time is a dusteir tone, and finished the look off with a fitted, sleeveless, jacket that's print was reminiscent of Chanel's iconic tweed design. Elegant yet laid back, refined yet interesting, she bought the whole look together with some beautifully understated accessories.

For jewellery, she opted for a pair of stunning jade green opaque drop earrings that had blue and pink gems on them, and on her ring finger she simply wore a gold ring with a cut-out centre. She opted to match her cream clutch to the soft shades of her outfit and finished with those trendy stilettos.

For her beauty look, she stuck to her go-to style. She wore her lob (that's long-bob) down and blow dried. Her skin was kept dewy and sun-kissed. On her eyes she wore a palette of beautiful, soft metallic browns with fluttery lashes and filled out brows, finishing the look with a swipe of rose gloss to enhance her natural lip colour.

All in all, it's got to be one of our favourite daytime looks from the Spanish royal to date. What do you think of it?