Looking for a blue Zara jumpsuit? Queen Letizia has one - and it's so chic We love it when the royals wear the high street...

Queen Letizia looked incredible on Thursday at an event in Madrid. The Spanish stunner wowed at the 'Exceptional women: the value of an opportunity' event, which was organised by the BBVA Microfinance Foundation, wearing a bright blue jumpsuit by high street favourite Zara. Love! The £39.99 number featured a high neckline, sheer sleeves and delicate pleats We love the black ribbon detail at the waist and the fact the royal added simple high heel stilettos. Sadly, the all-in-one was a past-season buy, but the store has so many other fabulous playsuits in stock you right, which we urge you to check out. Beauty wise, she opted to keep her hair straight and sleek, and her skin was dreamily dewy with flawless foundation and a simple nude lip.

We loved Letizia's pleated jumpsuit, which turned out to be a Zara find

The brunette beauty loves bold styles and last week, she stepped out to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Civil Guard, which is the national police force, wearing a stunning monochrome pencil dress in white, which had eye-catching black panels, giving her a structured, office-style vibe. Styling the look perfectly, the mother-of-two added nude pointed stilettos, a matching nude oversized envelope clutch and wore blingtastic sparkly leaf-shaped diamond earrings.

The jumpsuit came complete with a black silk belt

This isn't the first time the royal has totally rocked a stylish Zara number. Welcoming members of Vogue Spain to her home in January, the royal looked the epitome of elegance in a chic midi skirt embossed with a fancy snakeskin print.

The striking number had black buttons all the way down the front and a built-in waist belt .

The skirt was the kind of design the royal will be sporting in years to come due to its classic feel and the 46-year-old paired the skirt with thigh-high black suede stiletto pointed boots and a black, merino round-neck jumper.

