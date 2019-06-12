Outfit envy! Queen Letizia wears stunning scarlet two-piece in Madrid Showing royal ladies how to dress, again

Just how does Queen Letizia do it? Day in day out she wears the most stylish outfits and never gets it wrong. Where most of us have the odd fashion mishap (you know when you get to work and wish you could go home and change?), Letizia always gets her ensembles spot on. Wednesday was another example when the Spanish royal stepped out in Madrid in this super chic look. The former journalist chose an elegant matching two-piece for the media event, pairing a simple long-sleeved red top with some cute belted, cropped trousers of the same hue. It's not the most forgiving outfit for lumps and bumps, but as Letizia has none of those, it obviously looked amazing.

The royal teamed her sophisticated outfit with some heels of a slightly deeper shade. We've seen Letizia wear these shoes before, so they're clearly a favourite pair. For her beauty look, the wife of King Felipe wore her brunette hair down – looking particularly glossy we may add – and went for minimal makeup. A touch of foundation, blush, nude shadow and mascara seemed to be all she wore.

MORE: Victoria's Secret: Swedish Princess takes style notes from Kendall Jenner in AMAZING pink gown

The previous day, the Queen wowed in another elegant look; this time a pretty floral, silk dress by Massimo Dutti and some Carolina Herrera heels – another preferred label of hers. The royal wore the outfit to the UNICEF Spanish Committee Awards 2019.

MORE: 12 times royal women wore summery white dresses! Duchess Kate, Meghan, Countess Sophie and more

Letizia has become a firm favourite for royal watchers thanks to her impeccable style sense. The Spanish beauty is a regular in HELLO!'s weekly royal style watch, regularly wearing glamorous gowns and chic tailored ensembles. We're ready for your next look Letizia! Pleeeease open your own Instagram account…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.