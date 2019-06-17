The Countess of Wessex turns heads in tropical tones at the Order of the Garter Stylish Sophie stuns again!

Brightening up our Monday in style, the Countess of Wessex brought the glamour at another royal outing at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the Order of the Garter. Sophie looked stunning in a Suzannah creation - a dress which consisted of a sleek, white, long-sleeve top and a 50s-style skirt made in coral silk. As per usual, she rocked a pair of nude suede court shoes and a funky disc hat by Jane Taylor which had coordinating coral detail. Fancy! We love her hair, too - her mane was teased up into a sleek bun and she added pearl drop earrings.

The 54-year-old was joined at the annual event by Prince Charles’s wife, Camilla, who wore a blush pink Anna Valentine dress coat and a stunning hat by the royals favourite milliner - Philip Treacy. The Duchess of Cambridge was also there - rocking a crisp white coat dress with black piping by Catherine Walker and a glamorous black hat by Lock & Co.

Every June, the Queen takes part in Garter Day at Windsor Castle. The annual event celebrates the Order of the Garter – the senior British Order of Chivalry, which dates back to 1348. Dressed in full regalia, the Queen and her knights wear grand blue velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats. Hundreds of spectators watched as Garter Knights walked through the grounds of Windsor Castle. As well as the Queen, King Felipe VI of Spain was also in attendance with Queen Letizia, and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, accompanied by wife Queen Maxima.

We particularly loved Letizia's look for the formal occasion; she chose a stunning Cherubina dress, worn with a black clutch, black heels and a floral hat, also by the Spanish brand. Gorgeous!

