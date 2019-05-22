The Countess of Wessex stuns in navy at Buckingham Palace for the DOE awards The royal looks seriously stylish...

The Countess of Wessex continued her action-packed week on Wednesday afternoon, wowing onlookers at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, held at Buckingham Palace. Joining husband Prince Edward and niece Princess Eugenie, Sophie, 53, wore the stunning 'Odette' tea dress by Suzannah as she smiled for the cameras. Beauty wise, the blonde royal wore her hair in an elegant bun and as always, she sported a fresh and natural glowing face with little makeup.

The Countess' attended the event with Prince Edward and Princess Eugenie

On Tuesday evening, Sophie joined the Duchess of Cambridge at the Queen's annual garden party. We loved the fact that she chose a dress she had already worn - a lovely blush pink frock that had a striking black lace trim, by Emilia Wickstead. Sophie wore the dress at Ascot last year and we don't blame her for wearing it again - it's a beauty!

The Countess' dress is from Suzannah

Mirroring Sophie's colour choice, Kate also chose a pastel pink number by one of her favourite designs - Alexander McQueen - and she teamed it with a matching Juliette Botterill hat. The mother-of-three also accessorised with a delicate pair of pearl-drop earrings, which had a very special meaning.

Sophie re-wore her Emilia Wickstead Ascot dress to the Queen's annual garden party

The shoulder-grazing style honour her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The stunning earrings were a wedding gift to Diana from Collingwood jewellers, which she wore for the first time a month before her nuptials to Prince Charles. Kate's worn them before too - she was first spotted in them in 2017 for a Spanish state banquet.

Kate also wore pink - we loved her Alexander McQueen dress

Kate also styled up her look with Gianvito Rossi nude high heels and a clutch by Loeffler Randall.

She was joined by husband Prince William, who stuck to the dress code – men are asked to wear morning dress or lounge suits while women are invited to wear a "day dress, usually with hats or fascinators."

