The Countess of Wessex recycles her favourite green dress - and it's a beauty The royal looks gorgeous in green...

The Countess of Wessex is currently in Lebanon on an official visit and on Wednesday, the wife of Prince Edward headed to Beirut, where she paid tribute to Rebecca Dykes, the British diplomat who was killed in Beirut 2017, at a memorial tree planted in the grounds of the British Embassy during the first official royal visit to the country. Sophie decided to wear a dress she had already worn to the Chelsea Flower show, by luxury brand Suzannah. Known as the 'Stormy Hearts Midi-Length Tea Dress' it costs £895 and is currently available online in all sizes. Sophie teamed the beautiful green frock - which features a busy white and yellow print - with a pair of her favourite high heel espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers and a pair of amber droplets earrings.

Sophie wore her favourite green dress in Lebanon

Green appears to be the mother-of-two's most reached for shade right now! On Saturday, Sophie looked super stylish as she wowed the crowd at the Trooping the Colour parade with the entire royal family. Widely regarded as one of the best-dressed royal ladies, Sophie didn't disappoint, sporting a beautiful green dress by Suzannah, and a hat by Jane Taylor. As always, the royal showcased her natural beauty with simple makeup.

£895, Suzannah

And let's not forget in March when the blonde royal headed to New York City and looked incredible at the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for the United Nations conference. In pictures that appeared on the official Royal Family Website, she donned another green frock, this time by a by Amanda Ross.

The Countess also wore green at Trooping the Colour

The 'Brooke' dress - which is priced at £550 - had a lovely round neck with a split at the hem, as well as short sleeves. It came with an eye-catching sash belt which she tied with a bow at the waist.

The dresses from the range are all made to order so you just know the fit is going to be first rate, hence while the royal looked her very best!

