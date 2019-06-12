The Countess of Wessex just made the most clashing colours look exquisite The royal is looking lovely in Lebanon

They don't call her stylish Sophie for nothing, right? On Wednesday, the Countess of Wessex visited Lebanon, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Due to the hot climate, the royal opted against wearing a structured cocktail dress, and chose a hippie-style getup instead. The wife of Prince Edward stunned onlookers in a terracotta-toned gypsy top and a flowing cobalt blue skirt. You wouldn't normally put this colour combo together but it works really well on the royal, and we love how she added her favourite espadrille wedges by Penelope Chilvers. With her blonde hair swept back and natural makeup, the countess was ready for action.

Sophie at Bekaa Valley, Lebanon

Sophie met with Syrian women, including refugees displaced to Lebanon by the Syrian conflict, and UK-supported NGOs addressing sexual and gender-based violence in the region. According to Buckingham Palace, this is the countess's first official royal visit to Lebanon, so it's a very special trip for her. Sophie listended all about how the UK is championing women's engagement in peace, and security issues in the region. The trip is close to the mother-of-two's heart as she announced her commitment to supporting the UK's efforts in the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, and the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI) earlier this year.

We loved Sophie's boho look

It's been a jet-setting few days for the blonde royal. On Saturday, she looked on point, wowing the crowd at the Trooping the Colour parade with the rest of the royal family.

Easy to spot in her eye-catching ensemble, her beautiful green dress had a high neckline, billowing sleeves and a voluminous hem. Designed by Suzannah, it went perfectly with her bold black hat by Jane Taylor - a milliner loved by the Duchess of Cambridge.

