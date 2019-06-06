The Countess of Wessex is ready for summer in the most stylish white trousers EVER Sophie's a bit of all white!

The Countess of Wessex looked incredible on Wednesday as she headed to Treloar Trust College, Holybourne on an official visit. The stunning blonde royal wore a fabulous outfit, a pair of tailored cropped white trousers, a matching shirt and she teamed the look with a sleek black blazer and a pair of high heel wedge espadrilles. Decked out in striking silver jewellery, the 54-year-old also wore delicate drop earrings and a simple watch. We love her natural beauty look too; her lovely blonde hair was tied back in a casual ponytail and she sported minimal makeup, showing off her fresh and glowing skin.

We last saw the wife of Prince Edward on Monday evening at the Buckingham Palace state banquet. The royal wore an elegant lilac draped gown for the event, which was held in honour of the President of the United States. Royal fans might have noticed that there was another very special detail about her look, too, since she chose to wear her wedding tiara for the occasion! Talk about a trip down memory lane, right? Known as the 'Anthemion' tiara, it appeared that the mother-of-two had remodelled it in a brand new setting; adapting it to fit in with her outfit.

The stunning headpiece was gifted to Sophie for her 1999 royal wedding, and is known to be made up of a number of antique pieces from the Queen's collection. The Countess has worn it many times since her big day, although Monday was the first time she has rearranged the piece. How cool?

The Duchess of Cambridge was also at the event - wowing in a gown by one of her best-loved designers Alexander McQueen. Kate teamed her look with the Lover's Knot tiara, and wore her hair in a sophisticated chignon. She also sported the Queen Mother's Sapphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings.

