Princess Eugenie returns to Ascot for Ladies Day looking terrific in teal Perfect races style!

Princess Eugenie looked incredible on Thursday as she headed to Royal Ascot for Ladies Day! The daughter of Prince Andrew looked blooming gorgeous in her outfit - a teal coloured dress, which she topped off with a peacock feather hat. Her rich brunette hair was teased in a wavy style and she highlighted her features with natural makeup. Eugenie, 29, presented a trophy for the second race, which had a horse running that belonged to her grandmother the Queen.

This is the second time this week the royal has appeared at the Berkshire racecourse. On Tuesday, Eugenie joined her big sister Princess Beatrice and wowed in a bright blue pleated dress by Calvin Klein.

The £1097 frock had a flash of yellow at the hem and gave her an eye-catching look. Beatrice, 30, also decided to opt for blue - she stepped out in a guipure lace dress by French brand Maje, and a Bundle MacLaren hat. Eugenie amped up her frock with a yellow circular fascinator and added her favourite pair of metallic high heel shoes by Valentino. She also carried a nude-toned, hexagonal shaped handbag by M2Malletier.

The royal sisters twinned in blue on Tuesday at Ascot

It's interesting that the Princess chose to wear the same shoes and bag that she sported at last year's Ascot. Beatrice's little sister brought out her favourite duo yet again - teaming her dove grey Osman dress with the fancy shoes and bag, as well as a striking hat by Emily London.

Royals love to recycle, and we can't blame her for sporting the shoes because they retail at around £545 a pop. We all have items we 'keep for best' and perhaps these are Eugenie's...

