Princess Eugenie goes bold in yellow - and her dress isn't as expensive as you'd think Her whole look is spot on!

Princess Eugenie had a lovely day with her family on Saturday, joining her mum, and her sister as they all watched the Duke of York undertake his formal duty as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards at the Horseguard's Parade. Dressed appropriately for the glorious sunshine, Princess Eugenie wore a colour she very rarely wears - yellow. And what's more, the dress isn't as expensive as you might think.

The yellow 'Reseray' guipure lace dress is from one of her favourite labels, Maje, and is available to buy for £315. Granted, it's not Primark prices, but if you're looking for a dress that will stand the test of time - possibly a gorgeous wedding guest dress - this might be just what you're looking for.

SHOP: Princess Eugenie's Maje dress, £315

Selfridges also stock a shirt dress version of the dress. SHOP it exclusively on Selfridges

The Princess teamed her Maje dress with a M2Malletier 'Amor Fati' bag. It's a Barcelona-based label and it creates cool, wearable pieces. All of the bags are handcrafted in Spain and anchored by the label's gold needle bar. This is the priciest part of Eugenie's look, coming in at £1200 but it's one of her go-to bags.

SHOP: Princess Eugenie's clutch bag on Shopbop

Another exciting element of the 29-year-old's outfit has to be the headband - isn't it gorgeous?! The royals are really into their headgear right now, and who can blame them when they have access to chic ones like this!

The pink Fernanda Lewis veiled headband is priced at £110 and according to the website, you can even request a bespoke colour - now that's service! The tweed is sourced from Liton Tweeds, a British company founded over 100 years ago, and all their Tweeds are still designed and woven in Carlisle. What's more, this headband is made from end of line fabric, helping reduce textiles going to landfill.

SHOP: Princess Eugenie's Fernanda Lewis headband, £110

Eugenie completed the outfit with a pair of nude court shoes.

