Princess Eugenie just styled up her sale dress in the most clever way A gorgeous look for the royal

When it comes to picking up the perfect dress, Princess Eugenie knows her stuff. From her favourite Whistles delights she re-wears constantly, to her Topshop sale bargain frock, the daughter of Prince Andrew really does have a huge selection of fancy numbers. Last week, the royal headed to her good friend Misha Nonoo's pop-up shop in London, wearing a baby blue dress from Alexa Chung's fashion label and it's currently on sale for £228 online. The 'Hibiscus print' button-down shirt dress fastened loosely at the waist and was designed in the Princess's fave length - the midi. We love the blooming lovely detail and she carried her favourite neutral toned, hexagonal shaped handbag by M2Malletier and slipped on her Jimmy Choo slingback pumps. Classy!

Princess Eugenie wore this dress, £228, Alexa Chung

Speaking of Misha, the fashion designer's clothes are a favourite with the royals. The Duchess of Sussex, who is also friends with Misha, looked fabulous back in September of last year when she arrived at her Grenfell cookbook launch wearing a black pleated skirt by her pal's label and a bright blue coat. And what's more, the following day, Princess Beatrice attended an engagement wearing the exact same skirt! She styled it up differently though; pairing it with a black top, a beige coat and she added a pair of pearl-embellished loafers with ankle straps. Great minds think alike!

The royal LOVES floral dresses

We last saw Eugenie on Saturday at the Trooping the Colour parade with the rest of the royal family. Fans were thrilled to see the 29-year-old as she joined her sister Beatrice, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, and the Countess of Wessex at the annual event.

MORE: When royals rock their shades! Duchesses Kate, Meghan, Princess Eugenie and more in stylish sunglasses

Eugenie looked as stylish as ever, wearing a fabulous Amanda Wakeley paisley dress She topped the look off with a gorgeous black hat featuring a single white floral motif by Emily London.

READ: Princess Eugenie wows in patriotic blue and white at Queen's Trooping the Colour parade