Princess Eugenie sends fans into a frenzy after being pictured at Royal Ascot The Queen's granddaughter chatted to Kate and Zara

Princess Eugenie sent her fans into a frenzy after a photo of her from day one of Royal Ascot surfaced. The Queen's granddaughter was spotted chatting to her cousins Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Cambridge, when Zara rushed to give Eugenie a hug and a kiss on the cheek, as if in celebration. The Duchess also looked delighted by their topic of conversation, leading some fans to speculate that Eugenie had some good news to share.

Some went as far as to guess that Eugenie, 29, may be expecting. "Is Princess Eugenie pregnant? Hand on belly, looks to be getting congratulations from others in the family! Wow, exciting!!" one Twitter user wrote, while another asked: "Maybe baby??? Oh I hope Princess Eugenie is pregnant!!!" Another stated: "I think Princess Eugenie is pregnant!!"

Eugenie, Zara and Kate attended day one of Royal Ascot

It's not the first time Eugenie, who married long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in October, has been the subject of pregnancy rumours. A couple of months ago on her 29th birthday, Eugenie posted a beautiful photo of herself and Jack on their wedding day, and wrote: "My 28th year was the best one yet. Now to being 29 – thank you for all your birthday wishes." One Instagram follower replied: "I know it's not my business but I hope your 29th brings you a baby."

The royals were spotted having an animated chat

Back in January, Eugenie posted a throwback photo to the exact date she announced her engagement: "What a year it's been and how exciting for 2019," she said. One of Eugenie's fans responded to her post, writing: "Now all there needs to be is a pregnancy announcement," while another shared: "I hope this exciting 2019 means a baby on the way."

Video: The royals arrive at Ascot in their carriages

The royals were out in full force on Tuesday to mark the opening of Royal Ascot. The Queen was joined by her guests of honour, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, as well as senior royals including Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William and Kate. Other royals who donned their finest included the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice.

