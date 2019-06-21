Autumn Phillips suffered a shoe mishap at Royal Ascot - but totally styled it out Suede can be a risk…

It's been particularly tricky to dress for Royal Ascot this year, since the British weather has changed its mind between sunshine and rain at regular intervals - and sadly, it looks like Autumn Phillips may have fallen victim to the wet climate. Princess Anne's daughter-in-law opted to wear beautiful suede heels for Thursday's racing, which unfortunately got stained on the wet grass as she mingled with other members of the royal family. Oops! Of course, she looked totally elegant in her Claire Mischevani dress, and was no doubt unfazed by the slighty muddy terrain.

Autumn's suede heels got a little wet on the grass

Joining Autumn on Thursday were the likes of Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie, who both opted for leather footwear to avoid any wet weather mishaps - a handy trick to bear in mind for rainy weddings or events. The Duchess of Cambridge also opted for metallic leather heels for her appearance at the racecourse on Tuesday. Autumn wasn't alone however, as the Princess Royal also found her heels sinking into the wet ground!

The wife of Peter Phillips certainly impressed fans with her outfit for Ladies Day - her gorgeous floral dress, by one of her go-to designers, is worth £795 and only available via enquiry. Her pretty hat appeared to be a custom piece by Bee Smith, while her bag and ill-fated shoes were from another royal favourite brand, Emmy London.

The royals gathered for day three of Ascot on Thursday

There were plenty of gorgeous royal looks on day three of the big racing event, with newlywed Lady Gabriella Windsor also making an appearance - looking ultra-stylish in a candy-stripe Luisa Beccaria dress, worth £1513. She added a touch of the British high street with her pretty kitten-heel mules, however, which were Kurt Geiger's £139 'Dutchess' heels - we predict a sell out on those, sharpish. Here's to two more days of royal race-day fashion!

